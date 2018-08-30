After two deaths linked to mosquito-borne illnesses, Georgia officials are asking citizens to take steps to better protect themselves.

There have been seven human cases of West Nile confirmed in Georgia in 2018, including one death.

There has also been a case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) which also resulted in that person dying.

“Georgians can reduce the number of mosquitoes around their homes and yards by getting rid of standing water,” said Chris Rustin, Ph.D., DPH director of Environmental Health. “Standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes that may be infected with West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.”

To better protect yourself from mosquito bites the Georgia Health Department advises following the 'Five D's of Prevention':

Dusk/Dawn– Mosquitoes carrying WNV usually bite at dusk and dawn, so avoid or limit outdoor activity at these times.

Dress– Wear loose-fitting, long sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

Drain - Empty any containers holding standing water because they are excellent breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Doors– Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

Symptoms of WNV include headache, fever, neck discomfort, muscle and joint aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash - that usually develop three to 15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. The elderly, those with compromised immune systems, or those with other underlying medical conditions are at greater risk for complications from the disease.

