BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- Shahid Qureshi is a Pakistani National who has made the United States his home. He has made Southeast Georgia his home.

"My father needs a chance to show his side before he is deported, he has paid taxes and worked here for 43 years," said Rameez Qureshi.

Now he is being held in the Irwin, Georgia Detention center facing deportation. His son fears the worst.

"I'm worried," said Rameez Qureshi. "I'm afraid he's not going to make it out of this prison."

Shahid Qureshi came to the United States decades ago.

He said it was made possible after his father provided confidential information during a drug-corruption investigation between the United States and Pakistan.

The family said he held a green card until ten years ago and worked as a welder with the Boilermakers union.

"I do not believe the country is being fair to him," said Qureshi.

Why? He said his father has been asking for a hearing surrounding his plea for residency and has yet to have one.

"I believe they've never given my dad a fair trial they need to hear his side and give him citizenship, at least a green card," he said.

Barry Fahs has been with his father in law through most of his fight with immigration.

"Recently he was under status of supervision," said Fahs.

Fahs said his father in law complied and was not in violation.

"Six months ago they told him he had to request paperwork through the Pakistani Embassy and he did," said Fahs.

Last Friday he made his routine visit to the immigration office in Atlanta and was arrested; it caught everyone by surprise, even Shahid Qureshi.

"I have served this country a long time," he said from jail.

Qureshi said he wants to stay in America because all that he has worked for is here, not in Pakistan.

"I don't want to go anywhere," he said. "I have my grandchildren here. I live for my grandchildren and my children."

The family has taken their fight to the courts, but feel it is a race against time.

"I'm afraid for my life that's what I'm afraid of," he said.

He's convinced that if he's deported that someone will retaliate against him for what his father did decades.

They've created a Facebook entitled "Freedom for Shahid Qureshi." Its urges users to contact their congressmen.

"I'm not against immigration," said Rameez Qureshi, "I'm not against keeping our country strong, true and good this man makes out country strong, true and good."

They've also hired an Atlanta based attorney to help in their fight against deportation.

