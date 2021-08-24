Gov. Kemp orders National Guard to Georgia hospitals including Brunswick

Kemp says the guardsmen will assist frontline healthcare workers during the current increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the Georgia National Guard will deploy 105 personnel to certain hospitals throughout the state.

This is in coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health, his office announced via press release.

One of those hospitals includes the Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick campus.

Last week, Southeast Georgia Health System set up a mobile morgue at the campus due to the surge in COVID cases and COVID-related deaths in the region.

In a statement sent to First Coast News, President & CEO Michael D. Scherneck said the death rate in Glynn County is once again increasing.

Earlier this month, healthcare workers at the hospital urged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as exhausted employees continue to try to keep up with the surge of infected patients coming through the doors.

Kemp's office says trained medical personnel will also assist staff at the following hospitals across the state:

Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville

Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta

Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge

Phoebe Putney, Albany

Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah

Navicent Health, Macon

Grady Hospital, Atlanta

Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville

Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins

"... I greatly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Kemp. “This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”