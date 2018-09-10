Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a State of Emergency for 92 counties in Georgia in response to Hurricane Michael.
The State of Emergency was issued in response to the recommendation of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, according to his Twitter post.
Local counties include Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce and Ware.
Other counties include: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Calhoun, Candler, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Grady, Hancock, Houston, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, McIntosh, Miller, Mitchell, Montgomery, Muscogee, Peach, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Upson, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkinson and Worth counties.
Residents within the pink should pay close attention to local updates.