Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a State of Emergency for 92 counties in Georgia in response to Hurricane Michael.

The State of Emergency was issued in response to the recommendation of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, according to his Twitter post.

Local counties include Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce and Ware.

Other counties include: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Calhoun, Candler, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Grady, Hancock, Houston, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, McIntosh, Miller, Mitchell, Montgomery, Muscogee, Peach, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Upson, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkinson and Worth counties.

Based on the latest forecast for Hurricane Michael and acting on a recommendation from @GeorgiaEMA officials, I have issued an emergency declaration for 92 counties. More information and the executive order are available here: https://t.co/8uCApxveug pic.twitter.com/zlsd3YLxsX — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) October 9, 2018

Residents within the pink should pay close attention to local updates.

© 2018 WTLV