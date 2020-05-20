GBI serves search warrant at Gregory and Travis McMichael's home

Both Gregory and Travis McMichael have been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — On Tuesday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the home of Gregory and Travis McMichael in relation to the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation.

The search took place at 6:39 p.m. however, investigators say no further details are being released due to the active and ongoing case.

Video leaked online earlier this month showing Travis McMichael, 34, and his father, Gregory, 64, confront Ahmaud Arbery back on Feb. 23.

The Feb. 23 video showing Arbery being shot moments after he reportedly left a home under construction was captured on cellphone video and is key evidence in the case, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Both Gregory and Travis McMichael have been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the case.