Funeral held this weekend for 5-year-old girl who was crushed by monument in South Georgia

Bella Grace Bennett passed away Monday morning at Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida from injuries sustained during the incident.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 5-year-old girl who died after a stone monument fell on her in Blackshear Georgia, just north of Waycross.

According to her obituary, she was a Kindergarten student at Blackshear Elementary School and loved school.

"She also loved animals, especially horses. She loved pretending to be a cowgirl and wearing cowgirl boots. She enjoyed music and watching cartoons, but especially enjoyed playing with her older sister, Lylah," the obituary reads.

The funeral service will take place Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Rev. George Bennett officiating, says the obituary. A burial will follow in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Police say the incident occurred Sunday, around 7:45 p.m. at the Lee Street Resource Center.

Police say Bella's 8-year-old sister was playing on a monument that was in front of the Resource Center and when she jumped off the monument, it fell on the 5-year-old.

Police said the monument was dedicated to a former school that was in the building where the nonprofit resource center is now located.

A neighbor told First Coast News the 8-year-old started yelling for help. It took three people to lift the monument off the child, the neighbor said.

She was transported to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, and then to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, where she died at 3:45 a.m. Monday.

On Monday, a group outside the nonprofit resource center met to honor Bella's life, singing songs and circling in prayer.

The neighbor said Bella's uncle was there holding her hand until help arrived.

“I’m really proud of my community that everyone that stepped up and tried to help," the neighbor said. "And to wake up this morning and know that she’s gone -- it’s just really a sad situation.”

Blackshear Elementary Principal Lanna Denison said the “school family” will be collecting donations to assist the family of Bella Bennett.

Individuals who would like to assist are asked to bring financial donations to bookkeeper Melissa Todd in the front office at Blackshear Elementary School located at 5217 Georgia Highway 121 North. Checks should be made out to Blackshear Elementary School.