Former Brunswick DA indicted on charges related to investigation into Ahmaud Arbery's death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A former Brunswick District Attorney has been indicted on charges related to the investigation surrounding the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

According to a press release, Jackie Johnson has been indicted on charges of violation of oath of a public officer and obstruction of a police officer.

“Our office is committed to ensuring those who are entrusted to serve are carrying out their duties ethically and honestly,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We thank the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Glynn County Grand Jury for their hard work. While an indictment was returned today, our file is not closed, and we will continue to investigate in order to pursue justice.”

Carr’s prosecution division presented evidence to a Glynn County grand jury over several months, which led to Johnson’s indictment on Thursday.

If convicted, Johnson could serve between 1-5 years for the violation of oath of a public officer charge and up to 12 months for the obstruction of a police officer charge.

You can read a copy of the full indictment below.