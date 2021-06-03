DA will not pursue charges against husband, wife arrested in connection to 2018 Glynn County murder

Corey “C.J.” Proctor’ was found shot back in April of 2018 on the north end of Golden Isles Parkway, according to Florida Times-Union.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The District Attorney prosecuting the two people arrested in connection to the murder of a young man in Glynn County says no charges will come from his office.

On Wednesday, District Attorney Keith Higgins of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit released a statement regarding the formal withdrawal of prosecution, of Akeem and Tiffany Brown, in the murder of CJ Proctor.

The Glynn County Police Department responded to the notice of withdrawal in a press release Thursday.

"The Glynn County Police Department understands the decision made by the District Attorney’s Office as our relationship is dependent upon communication and mutual respect," said the Glynn County Police Department.

"While we understand the public’s frustration, the Glynn County Police Department and District Attorney’s Office have to follow legal guidelines set forth by the judicial system. The decision not to pursue charges at this time is not a reflection of the work of the Glynn County Police Department, but rather legal issues with marital relationships in criminal prosecutions...."

Corey “C.J.” Proctor’ was found shot back in April of 2018 on the north end of Golden Isles Parkway, according to Florida Times-Union.

Akeem Juwon Brown, 31, and his 32-year-old wife, Tiffany Renee Brown were arrested in connection to the crime.

Proctor was dead about 7:15 a.m. March 17, slumped in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Stratus on the parkway just north of Greenswamp Road, according to police.

Brown was arrested around midnight Wednesday at a home in McIntosh County, according to police. His wife was indicted on charges of murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and contempt of court following her April 5 arrest, jail records show.

The indictment, filed April 11 in Glynn County Superior Court, said she lured Proctor into a remote area and killed him with a .40-caliber firearm, according to The Brunswick News.

"This case is not closed and the Glynn County Police Department will continue its investigation into the murder of CJ Proctor until the victim and his family have peace knowing the individual(s) responsible for this crime have been brought to justice," said the Glynn County Police Department.