JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person in Camden County has tested preliminarily positive for Coronavirus, and another is being tested, according to Georgia health officials.

As first reported by Scott Ryfun of WGIG, the Georgia Department of Public Health authorized testing for two patients and on Tuesday one of the patients being treated at the Southeast Georgia Health System (SGHS) tested positive for the virus.

The results for the second patient have not yet been finalized.

"We continue to work closely with public health officials to protect the health and safety of all of our patients, visitors and our team members," said SGHS said in a press release send to WGIG. "We are assessing the risk of exposure pursuant to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and GDPH guidelines, and have notified those team members that may have had prolonged close contact to the patient."

SGHS said members of the facility will remain at home and be monitored.

MORE: Read more from Scott Ryfun at WGIG

"In addition, although the risk of exposure is low, the Health System has made the decision to proactively notify all patients who may have had contact with the affected patient," said SGHS. " Those individuals should monitor their health closely and if they begin to be symptomatic, they should seek medical care from their primary care provider or the Emergency Care Center. It is recommended that they call in advance of presenting to a medical provider so that precautionary measures can be instituted prior to their arrival."

On Tuesday, a 68-year old male in Nassau County was identified as COVID-19 positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

What other people are reading right now:

Download the free First Coast News app:



►STAY IN THE KNOW: Sign up now for the GMJ On The Go Newsletter