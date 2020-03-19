The Brunswick Police Department needs your help in locating a missing elderly woman who has dementia.

Police say Carol Booth is 83 years old and is known to frequent gas stations and convenience stores for candy. She was last seen in the 800 block of Hill Place. Booth may answer to “granny."

She was last seen wearing a white blouse, and pink knee-length pajama pants.

She was last seen on foot has been known to get in the vehicle with individuals she does not know.

If anyone sees Booth please dial "911".