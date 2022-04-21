Death of 46-year-old was caused by fight with 17-year-old, says Glynn County Police

He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and affray. The teen was booked at the Glynn County Detention Center.

An arrest has been made after an altercation at a private party resulted in the death of 41-year-old Travis Lee Payne.

After multiple witness interviews bd review of all available evidence, Glynn County Police arrested a 17-year-old boy.

Police say he was taken into custody Thursday at 9:46 a.m at his residence in Waynesville, GA.

He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and affray. The teen was booked at the Glynn County Detention Center.

At 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Glynn County Fire Rescue responded to a call in Brunswick, GA, requesting medical attention for an unconscious person, a press release from the Glynn County Police Department stated.

The 911 call said the Payne was intoxicated and "fell and busted his head," the police said. But when investigators arrived on the scene later that night, they found out that Payn e was attending a private party when he got into a fight with another male.