Ahmaud Arbery's family, community leaders ask court to deny bond to shooting suspects

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The three men charged with the death of Ahmaud Arbery will be back in court on Thursday.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan on Thursday morning.

Arbery's death was captured on cell phone video that investigators say Bryan recorded.

On Wednesday, passionate speeches were given from many voices.

Marching through the streets of Brunswick asking for one thing, no bond for the suspects in Arbery’s death.

“We can’t rest until freedom comes,” Francys Johnson, member of the New Georgia Project, a voter registration group told First Coast News.

Johnson, a local pastor was also there to support the Arbery family in their time of need.

“We’re here to stand with this family until the very end because we intend to see these killers held accountable for what they did in Satilla Shores in this Brunswick community. This is not a sprint, this is a marathon, but we are going to hang in there through the end,” Johnson said.

Family of Ahmaud Arbery and friends are marching through the streets of Brunswick, chanting “no bond” @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/hdE99m0huH — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) November 11, 2020

The marathon entered its ninth month since Arbery was killed.

All three defendants face multiple felony charges in connection to Arbery’s death.

All three men have pleaded not guilty.

Defense lawyers say their clients are not a flight risk and write they don’t pose a danger to the community.

However many of the speakers on Wednesday disagreed.

“We haven’t forgotten you shot him with a shotgun twice,” a representative of the NAACP said.

Johnson says the fight must continue to bring about change in race relations in Georgia.

“I do this because it may be my son tomorrow, it very well may be me tomorrow. And so we do this because until all of us are free, none of us are free,” Johnson said.