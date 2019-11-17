Three people are dead and two St. Marys, Georgia children are hospitalized after a head-on collision in Alachua County Saturday night.

FHP said around 11:40 p.m., a 2019 Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Waldo Road (State Road 24) when it collided head-on with a 2007 Toyota Rav4 which was traveling in the eastbound lanes.

The Rav4 contained a St. Marys family of four which included two kids ages four-years-old and six-months.

The adults in the vehicle, identified as Christopher M. Hesling, 30, and Brittany Trowell Hesling, 31, were reported dead at the scene, FHP said.

The driver of the Elantra was also reported dead at the scene, FHP said. Law enforcement officials are working to identify the driver of the Elantra due to a post-collision fire.

Jack Hesling, 4, sustained critical injuries and Maggie Hesling, 6-months-old sustained minor injuries, according to FHP. Both were transported to UF Health at Shands for treatment.

FHP is looking to see if alcohol was a factor with the driver of the Elantra.