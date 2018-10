KINGSLAND, Ga. -- The Kingsland Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old who was last seen last week.

Police say Moriah Daiz was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 25 at the Camden County High School in Kingsland.

She's identified as a white female, 5'2'', 215 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Police do not know what clothing she was wearing.

If you see her, call the Kingsland Police Department at 912-729-8254.

