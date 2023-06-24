Georgia State Patrol details events leading to Ware County firefighter's untimely death

Bobby 'Blue' Smith, 24, of the Ware County Fire and Rescue Department, lost his life in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Ware County.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — More details are known about how a Ware County firefighter lost his life in an accident Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol.

GSP says that at 12:40 p.m. on the day of the accident, troopers responded to Manor Millwood Road near Manor Waresboro Road in Ware County, in reference to a fatal single-vehicle crash.

The crash investigation determined that Bobby 'Blue' Smith of the Ware County Fire and Rescue Department, was driving a firetruck south on Manor Millwood Road. Smith lost control of the firetruck to which it traveled off the roadway onto the west shoulder. The firetruck then began to rotate counterclockwise as it overturned across the roadway.

The report states that the firetruck then struck a tree and made its final, "uncontrolled" resting point in a nearby ditch on the passenger's side. Smith was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

"Please keep his family, friends, and Ware County Fire Rescue in your thoughts and prayers in the upcoming days," said Dee Meadows, Ware County Fire Chief on Facebook.

An obituary was shared by the department and reads, in part: