GLYNN CO, Ga -- You haven’t changed your daily routine, now imagine opening your water bill to see you’ve been charged almost double what you paid last month. That’s both reality and confusion for customers in Georgia.

“Usually it’s about $47 to $50, this month mine is $88," said Danny Thomas.

Danny Thomas hasn’t changed his routine, so he can’t understand why his water bill is nearly double last month's.

“I don’t mind paying the bill, we just need accountability for why it’s that much,” he said.

Thomas isn't the only one concerned as others questioned a similar increase via social media.

“Is the fee doubling? No. The fees this year went up three percent," said Director of Administration BGJWSC Jay Sellers.

Sellers says rates did increase for their roughly 30,000 customers but average less than $5 a month over the last year. Two years ago, rates went up nearly 15 percent.

“The water meter it’s only going to turn if water flows through it, so it’s not a case where we’re sitting in the office trying to fabricate readings.”

Sellers says most meters are read through radio transmitters, eliminating human errors, but admits having to make adjustments.

“Every month I personally sign in the area of 500 leak adjustments.”

The county is in the process of swapping out about 2,000 meters to new digital meters. Meters that Sellers says can show greater flow than your prior meter, which could increase your rates.

“Five-Hundred adjustments a month seems like you have a problem out there," he said. "I’ve been at this seen 2001, the number as a percentage of the active customers has been steady.”

Sellers says about 4500 gallons a month is normal for this area, but says if you suspect a higher bill, check your meter reading if it matches your statement and check to see if your overflow dial is spinning. More than likely there’s a leak somewhere. Also, the number of days in your billing cycle can change.

“The most common culprit is the toilet flapper," Sellers said.

If you can show a repair has been made and you've had an increase up to four times your bill, the utility can adjust water and sewer charges up to 75 percent.

In Thomas’s case, his bill included credit from last month and had a longer billing cycle than the previous month.

