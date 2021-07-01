Georgia labor department reinstates work search requirement to receive unemployment benefits

The work search requirement was reinstated on Sunday, July 4.

ATLANTA — Federal unemployment benefits ended in Georgia after state leaders decided to pull out of those programs. And now, those who want to receive state assistance will need to submit proof that they are looking for a job.

The work search requirement was reinstated on Sunday, July 4.

“Work search and registration with EmployGeorgia is part of the reemployment process,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “Unemployment insurance payments serve as a financial support for claimants, but the real support comes from the connection of job seekers with open positions.”

Those filing unemployment claims will need to submit evidence of three verifiable contacts of work search activities as part of the weekly certification process.

"Per Georgia law, claimants can only be paid for weeks during which he or she actively seek work, including a minimum of three new reportable job contacts each week," according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Labor. "These contacts must be with employers not previously contacted. Employer contacts can include those made in person, by telephone, online, or by resumes faxed, mailed, or emailed."

Anyone who doesn't submit the work search contacts weekly could be denied benefits or could cause their payment to be delayed.

A record of the work search activities is required. It can include actions such as creating resumes, developing a job search plan, going on interviews, applying for jobs, attending job fairs, and should happen at least three times a week. The state said people filing unemployment claims can be audited at any time.

Many Georgians and advocates were against the state pulling out of federal unemployment assistance that was made available through the COVID Relief package. The aid provided a $300 federal weekly supplement.

The state said the last payable week for those funds was the week ending June 26, 2021. Some groups even held protests over Georgia's decision.