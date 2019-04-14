Georgia House member Steven Meeks announced to First Coast News he is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation and other local officials to make changes to a dangerous intersection in Pierce County.

Meeks released a statement to First Coast News saying:

"I am aware of the challenges with traffic flow during peak school traffic hours. I along with others in the State Delegation are working with local officials and State Department of Transportation officials to explore options for this and other intersections in the district that pose a potential danger to motorist and buses daily."

The announcement comes after First Coast News brought attention to a Blackshear firefighter who was hit by a car while directing traffic near a middle school.

Johnnie Anderson, who has been a Blackshear firefighter for 30 years, underwent a third surgery on Friday and remains in critical condition.

Anderson was directing traffic in a school zone near a Pierce County Middle School when a car hit him.

"We asked Johnnie if he would mind working at this intersection because this is the one that’s the most crucial and the most dangerous," said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

Wright says it's dangerous because the school’s exit road intersects with a highway.

“We’ve got somewhere around 1300 and 1400 vehicles trying to get out," Wright said.

Wright says Anderson had attempted to stop highway traffic to allow cars to turn into the school, and one car didn’t get the message.

“Witnesses said that it looked like he had indicated for the gentleman to stop, held his hand up, and he just didn’t,” Wright said.

Anderson was hit and airlifted to UF Health in Jacksonville.

Anderson suffered internal bleeding and bleeding on the brain.

A GoFundMe page had been set up to help Anderson's family as he undergoes recovery for his injuries. As an alternative, the Chief says they have established an account at PrimeSouth bank. Donations can be made to PrimeSouth Bank - Blackshear Fire Department Johnnie Anderson fund.