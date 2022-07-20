Georgia's 'heartbeat' law should take effect, appeals court rules

After considering the arguments on both sides, the appeals court has ruled that the law should take effect.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that the state's "heartbeat" law can take effect in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision in June that said a right to an abortion is no longer protected under the U.S. Constitution.

The state law, which bans abortions after six weeks was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, but it had been blocked from taking effect after several women's health centers filed suit.

Following the Supreme Court's decision reversing the landmark case Roe v. Wade, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wrote to the appeals court that it can no longer keep Georgia's Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act -- the formal name for the heartbeat law -- from becoming law.

Supporters had been pushing for it to be enacted immediately in light of the SCOTUS ruling, which places the decision whether or not to ban - or restrict - abortions back in the state's hands.

In a brief filed Friday, June 24 - the same day the Supreme Court's decision on Roe came down - the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals directed both parties tied up in the lawsuit to make their argument on how the new SCOTUS ruling would impact their appeal. Both sides had until July 14 to file a 10-page brief on the matter.

Now, after considering the arguments on both sides, the appeals court has ruled that the law should take effect, ultimately sending the decision back to the state.

"We vacate the injunction, reverse the judgment in favor of the abortionists, and remand with instructions to enter judgment in favor of the state officials," the court's opinion said.

Shortly after the appeals court handed down their opinion, Kemp said he was "overjoyed" that the court has "paved the way for the implementation of Georgia’s Life Act."