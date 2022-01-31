Bomb threats at multiple HBCU campuses, including in Georgia

All classes have been canceled at Albany State until further notice, they said.

ALBANY, Ga. — A historically black college in Georgia is one of several to receive a bomb threat across the country Monday.

Albany State University in Albany, Ga., received a threat to academic buildings, the school said. All classes have been canceled until further notice, they told students and staff.

A bomb threat has been issued to Albany State University's academic buildings. Students and Employees should not report to campus until notice. Once the investigation is complete the campus community will be notified. Read more https://t.co/eQbcyS6F2x pic.twitter.com/bAdFONOcRU — Albany State University (@AlbanyStateUniv) January 31, 2022

According to CNN, Southern University and A&M, Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University all received bomb threats Monday morning, according to campus spokespeople or social media posts.

Earlier this month, Spelman College received a bomb threat, the same day seven others received similar threats.

There are no known threats to any of the other HBCUs in Georgia.

Full Albany State University Statement:

Earlier this morning, Albany State University received notification of a bomb threat to the academic buildings. Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement officials are checking all campus facilities.

At this time, all campuses are closed, classes and university operations are postponed until further notice. Employees and commuter students should not report to campus at this time. It is important that students and employees continue to monitor Connect 5, and all official ASU social media sites for notifications of when classroom instruction will resume.

Dining halls are closed until further notice. However, plans are underway to ensure residential students are provided meals.