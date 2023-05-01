Georgia EPD confirms chemicals from lumber production facility are killing fish

Officials said the water was mixed with copper-based wood preservatives.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has confirmed that a chemical spill from Sunbelt Forest Products Corporation, a lumber production plant, is the cause of fish deaths in Brunswick.

While crews are collecting samples, the agency is asking neighbors to stay away from the canal, located on Chris Drive and Sundress Road. Environmental officials said the homeowners private groundwater wells should not be affected.

However, neighbors who live on Chris Road and Sundress Drive said they need a better guarantee.

Regina Smith told First Coast News she would've appreciated a heads-up about the chemical spill. Homeowners said they did not receive any notification about the incident.

Crews have been working on remedying the issue since Dec. 27, according to Georgia officials. Her home is literally next to the canal.

"Our wells aren't that far down," Smith said. "It's terrifying to me."

Georgia EDP suggested neighbors should reach out to the University of Georgia's Extension Service. That is if they want to want their water tested. Some residents have done so already, on their own. While crews found a way to contain the waters from spreading, Smith expressed how she wants reassurance that a chemical spill won't happen again.

"I wonder how often it has happened. Has it happened in the past and [we] just haven't known it?" Smith asked.