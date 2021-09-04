Georgia EMT fatally hit by vehicle while providing aid after crash

Logan Wade and his partner were traveling in a non-emergency vehicle to Louisiana to deliver supplies to first responders responding to Hurricane Ida.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia EMT died early Saturday morning while trying to help an injured motorist.

Logan Wade and his partner were traveling in a non-emergency vehicle to Louisiana to deliver supplies to first responders responding to Hurricane Ida, according to the American Medical Response (AMR).

Wade and his partner, also an emergency medical professional, came upon the scene of an accident, AMR said. They pulled over to help render aid until first responders arrived,

Another vehicle drove toward the scene and hit both professionals. Wade died from his injuries. His partner sustained minor injuries.

“We are heartbroken,” said Chris Valentin, AMR Regional Director, in a statement to AMR’s Georgia teams. “Logan was a longtime AMR team member who always stepped up to help others. He stopped at this accident to help people in need as he was selflessly headed to a disaster area. These acts are a testament to Logan’s commitment to his profession.”