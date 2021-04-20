Jacksonville, state leaders respond to Chauvin guilty verdict

"Justice has prevailed, but this is not a happy day, because this day never should have happened," said Rep. Val Demings. "George Floyd's life mattered."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Minneapolis jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on three counts stemming from the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

The 12 jurors unanimously determined Chauvin's guilt on second degree unintentional murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter after deliberating for just a few hours Tuesday. Reactions nationwide were immediate and emotional as people watched and listened to the verdict being read.

In Jacksonville and across Florida, people took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings on the verdict and what it means for the criminal justice system.

"Today the world saw painfully earned justice delivered for George Floyd," tweeted Duval County Democratic Party Chairman Daniel Henry. "But we can't stop now. We must continue to demand fair policing and accountability in all of our communities."

Rep. Al Lawson released the following statement on the verdict:

“Today, our criminal justice system got it right. Those who abuse their power and commit criminal acts must be held accountable. The whole world watched that tragic 9 minute and 29 second video as the air left George Floyd’s body. He didn’t deserve to die. He was a son, a father, a brother and he reignited a movement. This trial has reopened deep wounds, and now our community must go through a period of healing. The guilty verdict was a victory for his family, for all those who peacefully marched in the streets, and for those who have lost loved ones to senseless violence.

“It has been a very difficult year for many of us across this nation. How many more videos do we have to watch before we see change? We rely on our system to protect us all – and there is no room for racial bias. We need to set a new standard in policing. The Senate must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”

Read below for a roundup of Jacksonville and state leaders' statements on social media in response to the Chauvin verdict.

Today the world saw painfully earned justice delivered for George Floyd. But we can’t stop now. We must continue to demand fair policing and accountability in all of our communities. Now is time for #Congress to pass the #GeorgeFloydJusticeInPolicingAct. ✊🏽✊🏽 https://t.co/Puht65Psiv — Daniel Henry (@DanielHenryJAX) April 20, 2021

Thank you, members of the jury for delivering justice — I hope this brings George Floyd's family some solace. This is an important step towards accountability, but there's still a whole lot of work to be done. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/hYDMDHbdDM — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) April 20, 2021

I continue to pray for the Floyd family and others across the country who’ve suffered immense, unnecessary loss due to nothing more than the color of their skin. #DerekChauvin — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) April 20, 2021

George Floyd should be alive today, and nothing can bring him back or erase the pain felt by those who loved him. But I believe this is a just verdict based on the evidence and I hope it brings a measure of solace to Mr. Floyd’s friends and family. https://t.co/VrNNyJQLRK — U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) April 20, 2021

The George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act must be signed into law. https://t.co/d5gtd6YibK — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) April 20, 2021

Justice feels like an enormous step forward today.



But justice is what we should expect every day in America.



There is so much for to us to do. https://t.co/TLThFtXGOz — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) April 20, 2021

