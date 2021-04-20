EXCLUSIVE: George Floyd's nephew reacts to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict

The 31-year-old Minneapolis resident feels his uncle's death wasn't in vain and is bringing about social change in the country.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nothing will bring George Floyd back, but justice was served, according to Cortez Rice, Floyd's nephew.

Rice said in an interview with First Coast News, he is still in a state of shock over former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all count's in the death of Floyd.

The 31-year-old Minneapolis resident feels his uncle's death wasn't in vain and is bringing about social change in the country.

“It just brought back so many emotions on how much I miss him, how much I can’t see him anymore, just how I want to hear his voice again," Rice said. "And I just want to tell him, ‘We got the justice for you, man. We got it for you.'"

Rice went to the spot Floyd lost his life last year immediately after the verdict and said the area was electric.

Rice said the family's fight is far from over. They will continue pushing for social justice and police reform, particularly through the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act."