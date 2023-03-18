Generation W to host 'The Positive and Possible'

Generation W founder Donna Orender stopped by GMJ to talk about their annual event.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Generation W is back for another year of impowering women through a full day event on Friday March 24th on the campus of UNF.

This year’s theme is the Positive and the Possible. Generation W founder Donna Orender stopped by GMJ to describe the importance of this event as well as the opportunities for people in the Jacksonville area and the rest of the country to participate.