Generation W to host 'The Positive and Possible'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Generation W is back for another year of impowering women through a full day event on Friday March 24th on the campus of UNF.
This year’s theme is the Positive and the Possible. Generation W founder Donna Orender stopped by GMJ to describe the importance of this event as well as the opportunities for people in the Jacksonville area and the rest of the country to participate.
Many experts, athletes, corporate leaders and authors will share stories of success and leadership that helped form them into the people they are today. Generation W will be held at UNF’s Fine Arts Center in Jacksonville on Friday March 24th, but there are also virtual options.