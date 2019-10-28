JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Geico Skytypers, a vintage airshow performance squadron, spent the weekend at Naval Station Mayport as they carried through with planned performances at the Jacksonville Sea and Sky Show.

The team flew six WWII-era vintage airplanes, conducting an 18-minute long low-level, precision-flying demonstration. The tactics and maneuvers used during the show are created by military pilots.

Chris Orr, a former Navy and New York Air National Guard pilot, said he got involved with the Skytypers to continue his passion for flying while also honoring military pilots who fought for the country.

"These planes, most of them were built in 1940, and they taught the Greatest Generation how to fly, fight in World War II," Orr said. "They were trainers for these guys, and I'm always truly amazed at what those guys did and some of the stories. It's a real honor to carry on that tradition and show the younger people how they fly and what they used to do."

True to their name, the Skytypers can "type" messages in the sky that can stand 1,000 feet tall and be seen for 15 miles.

Whether the planes are able to "skytype" depends on the weather and the clouds. Orr said the team, which has grown close, consists of mainly former military pilots.

"The majority is prior military pilots who are flying for the airlines now, so they have enough time to do it on the side," Orr said.

Orr said the planes take some time to learn because they are so different from modern aircraft.

Many of the tactics performed at the Sea and Sky Show were reminiscent of those used during World War II, which Orr said is a way to show the crowds what air fighting used to look like.