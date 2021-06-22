GBI, DEA joining investigation into deadly drugs laced with fentanyl in Camden County

Between Friday and Saturday, emergency personnel responded to 10 calls concerning drug overdoses, according to the DEA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are joining the investigation into a deadly batch of drugs laced with fentanyl in Camden County.

Between Friday and Saturday, emergency personnel responded to 10 calls concerning drug overdoses, according to Resident Agent in Charge of the DEA Savannah Resident Office Ralph Iorio. Authorities believe the number of overdoses could be higher because some people may have been taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

County officials posted to various social media accounts urging people not to take drugs because of the possibility there was fentanyl in the drugs.

Urgent Message from Camden County Emergency Management and Camden County public safety partners:

“Fentanyl does not spare anyone, and you're talking mere milligrams that it takes to overdose with it,” Iorio said. "It affects everywhere, everywhere you have that ability to use those opioids, mostly you have the fentanyl involved there.”

At this time, the source of the drugs is unknown.

While authorities discourage using illegal recreational drugs at all times, Iorio said now is a particularly dangerous time because of the risk that any drug could be laced with fentanyl.

“Illegal narcotics are always dangerous," he said. "Now you're in a time where people may try to make more money, gain customers. And they're doing this in a manner that is even more dangerous than it was before by adding an element or drug such as fentanyl that they can't control the dosage"

At this time, federal, state and local law enforcement are still investigating the laced drugs.