GBI: Councilman charged with misdemeanor battery in St. Marys

ST. MARYS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged Councilman Artie Jones, Jr. with one count of battery after a family argument caused a physical fight.

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, the St. Marys Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a fight between family members that involved a St. Marys City Council member.

Preliminary information indicates that Jones, Jr., 71, was in an argument with a family member which resulted in a fight. One family member was injured and Artie Jones, Jr. was arrested for one count of misdemeanor battery.

Jones was booked at the Camden County Jail.

The St. Mary's City Manager said the city did not have a statement to provide at this time.