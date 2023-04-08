'Gavin deserves a headstone': Fundraiser for Clay County man held ahead of one year anniversary of crash

Employees of Outback Steakhouse in Orange Park held a fundraiser in honor of their co-worker, 23-year-old Gavin Conroy, who died after a fiery crash last year.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — It's been almost a year since a fiery Clay County crash that led to the death of 23-year-old Gavin Conroy. Conroy spent over 100 days in the hospital fighting for his life - suffering from 3rd degree burns over 90% of his body before he died. The man accused and charged for causing that crash, Clifford Ringer, was found dead in January while out on bond. In honor of Conroy, his former co-workers are raising money to help his family as they continue to grieve.

"It helps us when we have so much support from his friends, his coworkers or family. I don't think that we could do it if we didn't have the support that we did," Gavin Conroy's aunt Stacie Whitlach said.

On Saturday, employees of Outback Steakhouse on Wells Road in Orange Park held a fundraiser in honor of Conroy.

"Gavin worked here for about two, almost three years. So, he built a lot of relationships," Whitlach said.

In a statement to First Coast News, Bloomin Brands, the owner of Outback Steakhouse said, "Gavin was an incredible team member, who was part of our Outback family. The money we’re raising will go toward a headstone to honor and remember him."

Conroy's aunt, Stacie Whitlach says the money raised will be used to buy a headstone for Conroy's grave and pay off outstanding medical bills.

"Gavin deserves a headstone. It sucks. We go to the grave all the time, and just not having that grave. That headstone you know, just doesn't feel right. He deserves that. There's multiple bills, a helicopter ride that he had to have been flown from here to Gainesville, and just the multiple surgeries that he had to have," Whitlach explained.

Whitlach says her family continues to grieve..

"It's a celebration of Gavin because of how much Gavin was loved. It's something to celebrate, in the fact that he's gone," Whitlach said.