Clay County 23-year-old injured in fiery crash has died, family says

Gavin Conroy passed away early Wednesday after fighting for 118 days. His mother said he passed peacefully with his family by his side.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — After a 118-day fight, Gavin Conroy has died at 23, family confirmed.

Since a car accident left him with burns on 90% of his body, causing a litany of health complications, Conroy's family has been by his side each day at UF Health's burn unit in Gainesville. His mother has posted daily updates to a community that has prayed for him and expressed an outpouring of love to his family.

Conroy's family called him a "miracle," as it is rare to survive with such severe burns.

He endured more than 20 surgeries, earning the hashtag invented by his mother, "#mykidisaphoenix" -- the phoenix being the bird that rises from the ashes.

Early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, Conroy passed away, after spending his last hours with his family beside him.

He is remembered as a beloved friend, son, brother and nephew.

Friend Samantha Carroway told First Coast News in May that Gavin lit up a room with his smile and charm. She said his friends were incredibly proud of him for being "so strong and brave."

Conroy was a "rock" to people who knew him, Carroway said. "He will do anything for his family."

"He fought so hard for so long. I'm proud of him for so many reasons," wrote his aunt, Stacie Whitlatch. "Gavin showed me what love truly felt like and was."

Conroy's loved ones created a GoFundMe page that has raised $17,824 to help his family cover costs. They will also host a fundraiser at the Harley Davidson on Wells Road in Orange Park on August 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have not been made at this time.