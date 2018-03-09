NOCATEE, Fla. - It’s the talk of the town in Nocatee; an alligator spotted Sunday inside the fence of Valley Ridge Academy.

Bystanders posted photos and videos to social media showing the gator near the playground area of the school. The school sits directly across from a development with two large retention ponds out front. People who live there told First Coast News alligators are frequent visitors.

“We see [alligators] near the pond, and it’s no big deal,” Sherif el-Salawy said. But el-Salawy said seeing a gator at his son’s school is different.

“My wife showed me, actually, the picture on her phone,” he said. “And I was very, very concerned.”

Ben Gottlieb also lives in one of the developments across the street. While his children don’t attend Valley Ridge, he was concerned to see this at any school.

“Some of these kids walk to school, if you’ve got a gator walking around there…what about playtime?” Gottlieb said. “If it’s inside the fence to have kids playing out there?”

A St. Johns County School District representative said the district contacted Florida Fish and Wildlife Sunday to remove the alligator. A FWC spokesperson told First Coast News a trapper responded to the school Sunday, but the alligator had already left the area when the trapper arrived.

While the district said there’s no reason for parents to be concerned, it’s little consolation for el-Salawy.

“Tomorrow is a school day and I’m worried a little bit,” he said.

