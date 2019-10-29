JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors, city officials and even the Gateway Town Center are trying to find a way to keep the community's Publix open, instead of closing in December.

A Publix spokesperson has told First Coast News that its store at 5210 Norwood Ave. in the Gateway Town Center will close Dec. 28.

When city councilman Reginald Gaffney heard this news, he said he was floored.

“This is probably, in my personal opinion, the number one crisis in Jacksonville right now,” Gaffney said.

This Publix location serves a large population of people who walk, ride their bike or take the bus to the grocery store. Without this location, officials are afraid this area will be a food desert.

The Gateway Town Center management tells First Coast News it reached out to Publix to find out what negotiations it would take to make the business stay. The city also says it could find a way to chip in.

“Every store’s not going to make a million dollars, but it may be your turn to give back in some instances,” Gaffney said. “I’m not going to ask Publix to take a loss, and that’s why I want them to come back to the table and see how the city can work with them.”

Mayor Lenny Curry’s office issued a statement to First Coast News saying, “The city has reached out to both Publix and the property owner to determine what, if anything, we can do to assist and keep the business in this location.”

First Coast News reached out to Publix for a response on a possible negotiation and received the same statement issued Friday.

"We’ve been privileged to serve the Gateway community for two decades and are approaching the end of our lease at this location ..." Dwaine Stevens, Publix media and community relations manager, said in an email to First Coast News on Friday evening. "While it is always a difficult decision to make, we have decided to close this store by the end of 2019 on Dec. 28."

Residents say they are counting on Publix to stay for the health of the community.

“You need a grocery store,” Rani Butler, who takes the bus to the Gateway Publix location, said. “You need a grocery store with fresh meat, produce, dairy, etc. Where are people going to go? You’re cutting off the food line. You’re cutting off a major supply line to the community.”

Herman Stewart owns a shop within the Gateway Town Center and sees many people who frequent the area. Stewart said he worries most about the elderly in the community if Publix should close.

“A lot of them don’t have transportation,” Stewart said. “They’re on a fixed income, so they can’t afford to go all over the place, but right here has been very convenient for them. I see them coming back and forth all the time. We need a grocery store, not making a food desert in this area.”

Gaffney said in the coming days he’s hoping to collaborate with city officials, community leaders, Publix and the Gateway shopping center to see what can be done to keep this business alive.”

“We’re all in this together,” Gaffney said. “We’re trying to not only save a store but save the community.”