Gateway vaccination site to start giving first doses of Pfizer Tuesday amid Johnson & Johnson 'pause"

Just one week prior to the pause, the site switched over to using J&J shots exclusively. Now, first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered again.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The federally supported vaccination site in Jacksonville will start giving Pfizer first doses again while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine still remains on 'pause'.

The state is planning to resume first doses at the federally-supported vaccination site at Gateway Mall on Tuesday, April 20.

"The state is continuing to work with FEMA to determine first dose capacity under the change in vaccine brands," Samantha Bequer, press secretary for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, told First Coast News.

"Right now, we anticipate first dose capacity will be lower than the 3,000 doses the site was previously administering. However, more information on first dose capacity will be available Monday, April 19."

The Gateway Mall and all affiliated facilities in Jacksonville, such as mobile sites, discontinued the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines earlier this week due to reports of rare but serious blood clotting.

The site had, just one week prior, switched over to using J&J shots exclusively for first doses. Now, first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered again.

Federally supported sites in Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando + Miami set to close May 26. State says, "the state and FEMA are committed to ensuring that all individuals who receive their first dose at a federally-supported vaccination site are able to receive their second dose" — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) April 16, 2021

However, there's still a deadline looming. Federal sites are still anticipated to close Wednesday, May 26.

For those that have concerns that they will not be able to receive their second dose Pfizer vaccine prior to the closing of the sites, the state says it is working with FEMA to ensure that all individuals who receive their first dose at a federally-supported vaccination site are able to receive their second.