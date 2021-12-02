Gate River Run 15K race entries sold out

Participation at the annual Jacksonville race, scheduled for 8 a.m. March 20, has been capped at 8,000 participants because of COVID-19 protocols.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (Note: The video above was originally published on March 6, 2020.)

All entries for the 15-kilometer race at next month's Gate River Run are sold out, race director Doug Alred announced Friday.

Participation at the annual Jacksonville race, scheduled for 8 a.m. March 20, has been capped at 8,000 participants because of COVID-19 protocols.

Alred said the event will include social distancing guidelines, as well as two separate starting lines.

Registration does remain available for the accompanying 5K for Charity, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. March 20.

To avoid overcrowding at the Runners' Expo, runners will be required to designate a time for packet pickup, which extends from March 17-19 at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

Several other events, like the Junior River Run and Diaper Dash, will not be held this year, nor will the event include the traditional award ceremony and postrace celebration near the Fairgrounds.