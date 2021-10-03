Watch Live: Mayor Lenny Curry speaks about possible gas tax increase for transportation projects

The city and JTA have compiled a proposed list of projects that would be paid for with a doubling of the local gas tax.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to speak Wednesday regarding a potential gas tax increase that would pay for a $930 million list of transportation projects.

Curry and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority have been meeting with City Council members about a possible increase and extension of the local gas tax that would pay for a $930 million list of transportation projects.

Curry said Tuesday the city has been able to pull together bigger capital improvement project budgets in recent years, but "we still have a long way to go and a lot to catch up on, and a lot to invest."

The city now has a 6-cent local gas tax in Duval County and can go as high as 12 cents under state law. Thirty-one of Florida's 67 counties use the maximum 12-cent rate, including Clay and Nassau counties, according to JTA research. St. Johns County is at 6 cents.

In Duval County, the 6-cent tax raises about $30 million per year.