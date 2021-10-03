x
Watch Live: Mayor Lenny Curry speaks about possible gas tax increase for transportation projects

The city and JTA have compiled a proposed list of projects that would be paid for with a doubling of the local gas tax.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to speak Wednesday regarding a potential gas tax increase that would pay for a $930 million list of transportation projects. 

*Story continues below.

Curry and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority have been meeting with City Council members about a possible increase and extension of the local gas tax that would pay for a $930 million list of transportation projects.

Curry said Tuesday the city has been able to pull together bigger capital improvement project budgets in recent years, but "we still have a long way to go and a lot to catch up on, and a lot to invest."

The city now has a 6-cent local gas tax in Duval County and can go as high as 12 cents under state law. Thirty-one of Florida's 67 counties use the maximum 12-cent rate, including Clay and Nassau counties, according to JTA research. St. Johns County is at 6 cents.

In Duval County, the 6-cent tax raises about $30 million per year.

The city and JTA have compiled a proposed list of projects that would be paid for with a doubling of the local gas tax. The multi-year list covers dozens of projects in the areas of road construction and maintenance, drainage improvement in road corridors, sidewalks and bicycle lanes, and transit.

Click here for the full story from David Bauerlein at the Florida Times-Union.

   

