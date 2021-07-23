Gas main break prompts evacuations on Edgewood Avenue Friday

According to TECO Peoples Gas, a third-party excavator pierced a gas main in the area Friday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a gas main break on Edgewood Avenue on Jacksonville's Westside Friday.

The gas main break happened near West Beaver Street and Edgewood Avenue North.

Residents in the area had to evacuate their homes due to the incident. About nine residential buildings and 176 commercial structures were impacted.

Crews worked for hours to control the gas leak and were able to clear the scene around 8 p.m.