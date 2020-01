A gas leak was contained Wednesday just before noon after a gas line broke in the Moncrief area, according to TECO Peoples Gas.

Around 11:15 a.m., the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said they were responding to a broken gas line in the area of 35th and Wilson Streets.

Firefighters were warning people in the area to be careful as crews worked and expect delays.

Shortly before noon, the gas leak was said to be contained.