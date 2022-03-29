Gas leak in Middleburg forces evacuation of nearby businesses, closes multiple roads Tuesday

Crews say businesses within the vicinity of the Middleburg Publix grocery store are closed and have been evacuated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple roadways are now reopening in Clay County after a ruptured gas line in Middleburg caused traffic delays Tuesday afternoon.

Clay County Fire and Rescue says the incident happened in the 2600 block of Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg around 3:30 p.m.

Clay County Fire and Rescue says the gas leak has been secured and crews are opening traffic flow on Blanding Boulevard. There were no injuries.

Crews say businesses within the vicinity of the Middleburg Publix grocery store were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Crews say people should expect long delays and choose an alternate route.