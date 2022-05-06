How low can it go? Gas drops below $4 on the First Coast

An upcoming Florida gas tax holiday will drop prices even more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — We are finally seeing gas prices under four dollars across the First Coast and into Georgia. It’s a relief, but it's still a dollar more a gallon on average than what Floridians paid for gas this time last year.

The cheapest gas in Jacksonville on June 19, according to Gas Buddy, is $3.89 at NEX at Mayport! It's a nice welcome sign as our service members arrive to Naval Station Mayport.

Find the cheapest gas prices every day in Jacksonville here.

Prices are dropping for the 5th straight week and we expect the drop to continue.

Florida has a one-month fuel tax holiday in October, which the governor's office says will lower the price of gas by 25.3 cents.

Why can't gas stations cut 25 cents off the gallon now? It comes down to a Florida law that a gas station can't sell gas for cheaper than what they paid the refiner for it.

In Georgia, they’re already enjoying a gas tax holiday that will continue through August 13.

Gas prices are DOWN, but you can save even more at the pump. Check out my Making Ends Meet from this month: https://t.co/TEi6XhUIbQ — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) July 19, 2022

There are ways to save on gas no matter where you are.

The Upside App offers a cash back program where you can save anywhere from 7 to 25 cents off a gallon at a participating gas station.

Gas Buddy has a debit card program where they offer deals.

Gas stations all have rewards programs as well.