Garrett Dennis resigns from Jacksonville City Council, announces run for Florida State Senate District 14

City Councilman Garrett Dennis announced Monday that he will run for Florida Senate District 14, and will resign from Jacksonville City Council to do so.

"I will fight hard to make sure the residents of District 14 are not left behind by the Republican politicians in Tallahassee," said Dennis in a statement. "The district deserves a representative who is in touch with the needs of our local community."

Dennis is a business owner and was a member of the Jacksonville City Council, representing the 9th District.

Dennis, an outspoken member of City Council, has been a critic of the local gas tax and also pushed for the Government Reduction Bill, a bill that would reduce the size of the Jacksonville City Council to 14 members instead of 19 members.

Last year, he also called for the resignation of Mayor Lenny Curry in the wake of a scathing report on the failed privatization of JEA and a vote in council that shot down the Lot J project.

The Florida State Senate is holding elections in 2022.

The general election is scheduled on Nov. 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 23, 2022.