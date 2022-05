Southend units responded to a garage fire in the Georgetown area of Putnam County.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday morning around 1:50 a.m., Putnam County Fire-Rescue units responded to a garage/shed fire in the 100 block of Virginia Street of the Georgetown area, according to a statement from Putnam County Fire-Rescue Local 3529.

Multiple callers said the fire threatened two residences and a vehicle next door. The "fully involved" fire was quickly knocked down and there were no injuries reported, according to the statement.