Gang unit Sgt. has been 'administratively reassigned' during investigation into tweets

Sgt. Doug Howell came under fire for social media posts denigrating Black, LGBTQ community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gang unit sergeant has been reassigned pending an investigation into his questionable social media posts.

In a statement late Friday, a JSO spokesman told First Coast News that Sgt. Doug Howell has been placed in the agency's Tele-Serve unit, which handles calls and inquiries for JSO that don't require law enforcement powers.

The spokesperson could not confirm if Howell was required to relinquish his gun or vehicle privileges, which sometimes accompanies a Tele-serv assignment.

Howell came under fire last week over social media posts denigrating the Black and LGBTQ community. As First Coast News reported, current and former JSO officers expressed outrage over the tweets and retweets on Howell’s Twitter account (since locked).

First Coast News also reported additional problematic messages exchanged in a JSO gang unit group chat. In those, Det. Josue Garriga calls a Black FAMU student that he shot and killed a “clown.”

Garriga continued, "Goes to show no matter how wrong they are, they still will be recognized just because they are Black."

After the initial story on Howell, Sheriff Pat Ivey told First Coast News he was opening an investigation into the matter. He did not specify after subsequent stories whether Garriga would also be investigated. Garriga has not been reassigned and remains in JSO's Homeland Security unit, according to the spokesperson.

Sheriff Pat Ivey sent a letter sent Friday to a local pastor who has been vocal objecting to the questionable Tweets and group chat messages.

The gang unit stories prompted Bethel Baptist Pastor Rudolph McKissick Jr. to demand a meeting with the sheriff last Friday. In a letter today, Ivey thanked McKissick for reaching out, saying his concerns “mirror those of our community.”

He continued that the posts “are being thoroughly investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s (JSO) Internal Affairs Unit. Just as we have demonstrated in past practice when these unfortunate issues have been identified. As I mentioned in the meeting, per F.S.S. 112, we are unable to identify specific members as being actively investigated. However, I can assure you the results of the investigation, as with all others, will be made public and available upon its completion.

The full letter is below.

Dear Bishop McKissick and Guests,

First, allow me to thank you for your request to speak to me which encouraged the open dialogue this past Friday at the Police Memorial Building. Rest assured the concerns you brought to me in reference to the recent complaint of inappropriate social media posts, which mirror those of our community, are being thoroughly investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s (JSO) Internal Affairs Unit. Just as we have demonstrated in past practice when these unfortunate issues have been identified. As I mentioned in the meeting, per F.S.S. 112, we are unable to identify specific members as being actively investigated. However, I can assure you the results of the investigation, as with all others, will be made public and available upon its completion.

During our meeting, we covered a multitude of topics, and I very much appreciate your input as pillars of this community. One of things I spoke of was that of an initiative I started more than five years ago – a Quick-Reference Guide of the complaint process which describes step-by-step what is involved following a complaint to JSO in reference to one of its members. This information outlines to the public the various processes that must take place, dependent on the violation, per state law and JSO policy. This guide was initiated as a result of the numerous questions I had received from citizens and community groups during my first two years as Undersheriff and has been given out in meetings related to this topic over the last 5 years. This Quick-Reference Guide has been attached for you to review at your convenience and should answer any questions you may still have about the process.

As we discussed, I am looking forward to another meeting prior to my exit as Sheriff, in which I am going to ask the Sheriff-Elect to attend as well. I believe this will continue and further enhance the dialogue between our organizations – and ultimately, to this community. Please feel free to share with those that came with you. It has been my pleasure to serve you as Sheriff of Duval County.

Respectfully,