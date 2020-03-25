All gaming establishments in Nassau County will close their doors this weekend, according to the Board of County Commissioners.

On January 27 of this year, the board approved an ordinance declaring 'Simulated Gaming Establishments' as a public nuisance and ordered them to cease operations in sixty days, or in this case, March 28, 2020.

However, two of the gaming establishments filed a request for an injunction in an attempt to remain open.

The case was heard in Federal Court last week and a Judge officially issued a ruling Tuesday, denying the request.

Additionally, the business would also be subject to fines by the Code Enforcement Board of up to $1,000 per day for the first violation, $5,000 per day for a repeat violation, and up to $15,000 per violation if the Code Enforcement Board or Special Magistrate finds the violation to be irreparable or irreversible in nature.

Each day that the establishment remains open would be considered a repeat violation.

For questions, contact the County Manager’s Office at (904) 530-6010.