It's been two days since the tragedy at the Jacksonville Landing, and many people still have no idea what the gaming community is like. Gamers who were at this weekend's event reported there were dozens of people crammed into a small space for this tournament. The game room where it happened at Chicago's Pizza is still closed as of Tuesday night.

Gamers said there was not a single security guard at this event.

The world witnessed the tragedy live on a Madden livestream of the tournament. Many are shocked that even game bars are not safe.

The gaming world is not as underground as you might think. "It's a big community, you got thousands of players competing to be on a very few spots," Sergio Parker said, a gamer in Jacksonville.

For gamers all over the place, like Parker, Taylor Robertson, known as "SpotMePlease" and Elijah Clayton, or "TrueBoy" are legends.

"Me and TrueBoy had a lot of the same playing style," said Parker, who thanks Clayton for his success in the gaming world, including his ranking.

"He helped me figure out a lot of the things I was doing wrong and kind of brought me up to speed on how he does things," he said.

He posted a video on Facebook when he found out what happened, grieving the loss.

The gaming world can be a competitive one. With money on the table, this can be someone's career. The winner of the tournament in Jacksonville over the weekend would have a chance to win some big money, as more than $165,000 is part of the prize money.

"It's something that could change your life by playing video games, doing what you love. For some people it becomes stressful because they feel like that's what they gotta do," said Parker.

The tournament over the weekend, survivors said, was shy in terms of security.

"Usually they have security there, an armed security guard and they usually pat you down," said Alex Madunic, who was shot in the shooting. "They didn't even check my ID that I was actually a competitor. I just said my name and boom, I was in."

Bag checks, wands and not allowing someone to exit and reenter are things Parker thinks are a must, especially since trash talking is a norm at these events.

"The most that you see at a tournament is somebody slamming their controllers down and walking out, and trash talking that way, but we never see anybody act on it," said Parker, who was planning on attending the tournament but had to work.

"I'm glad I'm safe and everything, but you always got that thought in the back of your head that if I was there, and I had a second... I wish I could have done something," Parker said.

Many gamers believe this aggression and competition to win is what resulted in the violence Sunday, but investigators have not confirmed a motive. JSO did say the shooter targeted other gamers in the attack.

