Gainesville woman dead in one-vehicle crash in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly one vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning on State Road 24 in Alachua County.
According to the FHP, a tan Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling east on State Road 24 when it left on the south shouldered of the road. The Santa Fe overturned multiple times before stopping in a ditch.
When first responders arrived on the scene, they pronounced the driver, a 46-year-old Gainesville woman, dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.