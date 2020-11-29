x
Gainesville woman dead in one-vehicle crash in Alachua County

The crash happened on State Road 24 at about 2:30 a.m.
Credit: Associated Press
File

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly one vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning on State Road 24 in Alachua County.

According to the FHP, a tan Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling east on State Road 24 when it left on the south shouldered of the road. The Santa Fe overturned multiple times before stopping in a ditch.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they pronounced the driver, a 46-year-old Gainesville woman, dead at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

