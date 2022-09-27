Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Gov. DeSantis resigns following alleged KKK costume

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Jeffery Moore resigned last Friday after a photo surfaced showing him wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Jeffery Moore resigned last Friday after a photo surfaced showing him wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood at what people are speculating to be, a Halloween costume years earlier.