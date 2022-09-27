Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Gov. DeSantis resigns following alleged KKK costume

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple media outlets are reporting a Gadsden County commissioner who was appointed by Gov. DeSantis has resigned after allegations of him wearing a KKK costume recently emerged.
According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Jeffery Moore resigned last Friday after a photo surfaced showing him wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood at what people are speculating to be, a Halloween costume years earlier.
“We are in the middle of hurricane prep, I’m not aware of the photo you sent but Jeff did submit his resignation last week,” Taryn Fenske, DeSantis’ communications director, told Politico.