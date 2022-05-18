Cause of death released for 16-year-old who died in canoeing accident in St. Johns County

While drifting, one teen says Riley Teixeira began goofing off and rocking the canoe. The teen says he stood up, and the vessel flipped over.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released its official findings regarding a canoeing accident that led to the death of 16-year-old St. Johns County boy earlier this year.

On Feb. 20, Riley Teixeira was in a canoe with two other people around 7:40 p.m. Officials say the canoe overturned, and the other teens were able to swim to shore, but Teixeira didn't make it.

St. Johns County Medical Examiner stated Teixeira's cause of death was cervical spine injury and drowning.

According to an account from one of the teens inside the canoe, around 7 p.m. the group decided to go out in the canoe to watch the sunset. They paddled south from a residence, going under the docks.

Around 7:30 p.m., the teen says they began moving away from shore outside the dock where the houses. The teen said they drifted along, approximately 1000 feet out from the docks, just listening to music and talking.

While drifting, the teen says Teixeira began goofing off and rocking the canoe. The teen says Teixeira stood up, and the vessel turned over, and they all went into the water.

The teen says they attempted to flip the canoe back over, and Teixeira was struggling to swim. The teen says they attempted to help Teixeira, but Teixeira pulled him down. The teen said he had to pull away and swam toward the dock.

The other teen says he stated he knew Teixeira could swim, but he didn't know why he wasn't. He reportedly told FWC that he "was just flailing his arms around."

The two teens assisted each other onto a dock and contacted the homeowner, who contacted 911.

FWC says the water depth at the incident location was approximately eight feet deep, and there was a northern river current. The vessel overturned about 600 feet away from the shore.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:30 p.m., rescuers were able to find Teixeira's body.

St. Johns County Sheriff Hardwick said he believes it was an innocent accident and is an example of why people need to be careful on the water.