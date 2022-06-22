FWC officer not injured after falling into the water while trying to jump onto boat

His fall lives on in a now-viral TikTok.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer was left floundering in the water in John's Pass after he tried to jump between two boats.

And his fall was caught on a now-viral TikTok video.

In follow-up videos, the TikToker explained that her group offered to stop their boat in order to allow the officer to safely return to his FWC boat. But, the officer apparently declined that offer and opted to jump between the two moving boats.

The result was an unceremonious dip into the bay.

Why was the FWC even called to the boat in the first place? According to the user who posted the video and FWC spokesperson Melody Kilborn, a person had hit his leg against the group's boat while jumping off, resulting in a bloody injury.

The man was safely brought to shore while others on the boat called authorities to let them know what happened, the TikToker said. FWC later showed up.

Officers provided emergency medical assistance to the person, using a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, according to Kilborn.

"After EMS arrived, the officers turned their attention to the vessel... which was departing out of the pass," Kilborn said. They needed information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

One officer safely caught up to the boat, but as seen in the TikTok video, when he tried to return to his patrol boat, he promptly fell in. Due to a strong current, Kilborn said both boats "maintained steerage speed" while he attempted this.

"FWC Officers work tirelessly every day protecting the people and natural resources of Florida," Kilborn said. "We are grateful that our officer was not injured during this incident, and that the injured subject was provided prompt medical assistance."

Earlier this year, Florida surpassed 1 million registered recreational vessels, solidifying its title of "Boating Capital of the World."

"Crossing the million mark just confirms what we always knew — Florida is the top state for boaters," Maj. Rob Beaton, the agency's boating and waterways section leader said in a statement in March. "And with more boats on the water, we want to spread the word about boating safety to both residents and visitors enjoying Florida’s year-round boating season."

That includes boaters having plenty of life jackets on board, operators maintaining 360-degree awareness and knowing the dangers and consequences of operating a boat while impaired, FWC said.