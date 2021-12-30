FWC investigating alleged incident where a goose was beaten with a golf club

A woman who lives at the golf course where the alleged incident happened said she jumped in a pond to rescue the bird.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's investigating an incident where a goose was hit with a golf club at a local golf course on the First Coast.

FWC says the incident involving the Canada goose was reported around Christmas.

The golf course was not available to comment on Thursday when First Coast News reached out.

A woman who lives on the course alleged the goose was beaten by a golfer. She spoke to First Coast News anonymously. She said this isn't the first time golfers have abused geese.

The neighbor says she jumped in a pond to rescue the injured bird and brought it to the local bird rescue group B.E.A.K.S for emergency care.

B.E.A.K.S said the goose's injuries were consistent with being hit several times. It added the goose is stable and is waiting to be transported to The Ark Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation in St. Augustine.

The woman and a few other neighbors want to help educate golfers about how to interact with geese in order to avoid future incidents.

"One of my neighbors had an idea to put cards in the golf carts similar to what's in there now like a menu and in it we're going to, and if the owner allows this and I don't know, we are going to put instructions on how to deal with the geese and some geese statistics," she said.