FWC: 1 injured after boats collide near Crescent Beach

FWC officers are on scene investigating.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person suffered minor injuries after multiple boats collided near Crescent Beach Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Chad Weber, an FWC officer told First Coast News that authorities are currently on scene investigating the accident.

One person was injured during the crash but no other injures have been reported at this time.

Details are limited as authorities are early in their investigation.

First Coast News is working to confirm if the accident happened in the inlet or in the ocean. We will update this story as more information is released.